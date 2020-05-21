Patricia Underwood of Riverhead died suddenly on May 20, 2020. She was 85 years old.

She was born on March 31, 1935, the daughter of to Martin and Helen Zaneski.

Pat enjoyed journaling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also prided herself in raising six kids and adored her seven grandchildren and three great grandsons.

Predeceased by her daughters Sharon Nowack in 2005 and Susan Ruthinowski in 2018, she is survived by her husband of 63 years Reg; by her brother, Bob Zaneski of California; by her children, Nancy Underwood, Lori Pipczynski (Joey), Debbie Underwood, Reg Underwood (Connie) and son-in-law Mike Nowack; by her grandchildren, Joey Pipczynski III (Suz), Justin Underwood, Heather Weismann (Scott), Alyssa Manzella (Dan), Kalei Park (Travis), Kristina Rowe, and Jessica Rowe; and by her great-grandsons Cooper Pipczynski, Ethan Manzella and Grayson Reg Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angelbear Child Care, which was very near and dear to her heart. Kindly send donations to PO Box 2683, Aquebogue NY 11931