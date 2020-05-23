Back to main story

How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of time of financial pain as a result of the Coronavirus? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

This is a very difficult and complex question with no simple, direct line solution. I would offer the following for consideration by the Riverhead Central School District. This is not an all inclusive list:

Examine the current, 2019/2020, school year budget and identify all money that has NOT been used by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020. Apply these unused funds to the proposed 2020/2021 school year budget. Alternately, where there are excess, unused funds that can be used for purchases to meet future 2020/2021 needs, do so prior to the state financial freeze on these funds.

Review the requirements of each of our many reserve funds and the language of the referendum that created each. Do not use money that has not been spent by June 30, 2020 as deposits in these accounts. The only exception to this would be those reserve accounts that are mandated by state law and require the District to make deposits on a regular basis.

Call in all union leaders and ask them to review with the district their respective current collective bargaining unit contracts to determine what, if anything, can be placed on hold, with the promise of future payback.

Hold off on filling vacancies for non-classroom instructional positions for the first half of the 2020/2021 budget year.

Put on hold on all school repairs that are not imminently required.

On a county and state level, seek assistance with funding streams through our elected officials. Lobbying for “our fair share” needs to be vigorous and constant- not a one-time visit to Albany. The district is the largest on the North Fork and should go after every dollar available for public education.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not how should the District deal with overcrowded classrooms?

The size of our school population, about 5,800 students, demands that the district come up with a plan to provide a classroom environment that fosters the very best education opportunities. Our faculty need to have classroom sizes that maximize their efforts, addresses the learning needs of students, and meets the expectations of all parents.

I do not see how we cannot go forward with a revised capital construction plan; so yes, I support submission of a revised capital construction plan to the voters. However, this time the trust of the public must be restored, and they must support the goals of the proposed plan. We cannot confuse extracurricular activities perceived needs, like a turf field, with our classroom needs.

In the short term, the district may have to consider “alternate classroom space” in St. John’s, McGann-Mercy, Riverhead Fire Department, other North Fork school districts – whereever we can find appropriate classroom space. Prior proposals, go to split sessions, will not work for our school population grades K-6; young children cannot be left to take care of themselves while parents/guardians are out working. We may have to continue with virtual classrooms for grades 9-12, with the younger school grade populations using the classroom space freed up in the HS.

But these are temporary fixes while the district contemplates more permanent solutions to our large and growing population. We may want to work on re-structuring our school district, making the borders align with those of the Town of Riverhead, a proposal that would reduce the current population by about 1500 students. But this is an arduous, uphill battle that will take considerable dedication of time and effort.

In sum, the district must have open and frank discussions about the options for mitigating school overcrowding; the District must listen to the public and arrive at a consensus for the best plan. If a part of that plan includes a construction bond for more classrooms, I would support that referendum.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the coronavirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing the Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the Board of Education should address this issue?

In my opinion, the plan for re-opening our schools is the most pressing – not just when, but how. Our district has the responsibility to create an environment that protects the children, the staff and the public. We will need a plan that incorporates the rights of staff under the NYS Public Employees Health ad Safety Act and at the same time adheres to current public health best practices. Any plan created to allow for re-opening will also have to address the impact of “new work practices” on daily instruction and school operations in general.

Any plan must address several questions. This is not an all inclusive list:



How will social distancing be maintained?

Who will provide, and how often, the PPE? Will children have to use PPE?

How often will classrooms and other school space be sanitized?

Who will take the temperatures of staff, students and visitors on a daily basis?

Where will those with elevated temps be kept until they leave the building?

How often will staff be tested?

What are the top three things you would like to accomplish as a board member?

Ensure that instructional staff has the necessary resources to do their jobs. With a budget of $144,000,000 and growing, our faculty and school families should not to rely on gifts from community organizations to meet resource and supply needs. Instructional staff should not have to pay for classroom materials out of their own pockets.

Make sure that every dollar we are to receive from foundation aid is provided; no more partial payments.

Restore trust in the work and actions of the BOE and the superintendent of schools.

What is the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The diverse cultural and racial school population is without a doubt is our best attribute and one we need to celebrate and promote more. Our children have an opportunity to be part of an educational environment rich in cultural pride, tradition and awareness and we need to make sure that happens for every one of these young people.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

TRUST between the BOE, District staff and the community at-large.

Better public UNDERSTANDING of what it takes to create an educational environment that reaches all students, that addresses how all students learn.

END discussions that divide our school population and seek to terrorize young people simply because their skin is not white. The RACIST COMMENTS, either direct or masked in concern for other children, cannot and should be tolerated by the BOE and District staff.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team?” If so, which other candidates are you running with?

No.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

No.

