How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

The answer to that question depends on the passage of the 20/21 budget and any cuts in state aid. Everything is on the table. The only thing I can promise the residents and students of the Riverhead School District is that any cuts will be fair and made in the interest of the best education we can provide for ALL the students in this district.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

I realize this is a three-year term during which this question will require an answer to that question; but right now, we need to fix what we’ve got!

Other than the financial stress brought about by the coronavirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

I think we need to address the issues regarding the bottom one quarter of our student population. “Raising tide lifts all boats!” We have managed to make some progress in this area, but we need to design a curriculum and teach study habits that will raise our graduation rate. I feel that BOE should take an active part in that planning.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

Make the BOE work as a team.

Work to establish trust between the community and the school district. Make the EDUCATION OF THE WHOLE CHILD for the entire student population.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

Two things stand out: the diversity of our student population and the educational opportunities we offer our students. I was always proud to say I taught in Riverhead even when others would have a look of disbelief in their eyes.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Inclusion in decision making and curriculum alignment.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with? I am running on a team of two: Amelia Lantz and I. Between the two of us, we have 15 years of BOE experience and can hit the ground running.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union? Even though I taught in the school district for over 30 years, and was the teacher union president for five years, Amelia and I are not seeking the RCFA endorsement.

