Fire destroyed a two-story home on Farm Road West in Wading River yesterday afternoon.
The Riverhead fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze, which was reported to police at 3:36 p.m., Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.
The Wading River Fire Department, with assistance of Rocky Point Fire Department, Ridge Fire Department and Sound Beach Fire Department, extinguished the fire, police said.
No injuries were reported.
