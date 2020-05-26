John Hernandez of Wading River died on May 21, 2020 at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. He was 63 years old.

He was born on June 26, 1956 in Plainview, New York to Frank and Judith Hernandez. He attend ended Comsewogue High School.

He was the co-owner of Jaco Mechanical in the Bronx. He was the treasurer of the Riverhead Yacht Club. His hobbies included boating, the Jets, Mets, football and casinos.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Maryellen (Alvino) Luchetti-Hernandez of the Bronx, children John Jr. (Kaylee) of Massachusetts, Rachel of Riverhead, Kaitlyn of Arizona and Michele (George) Tzouganos of Arizona, step-children Michelle and Bianca Luchetti of the Bronx, grandchildren Shane, Helen Judy, Zeus, Ari Tzouganos, Jameson Senatore and Kole Senatore and siblings Frank, Joanna, Laurie Spruck and Gabby Costantino.

There will be a drive-by visitation on Tuesday, May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The cremation will be private.