The Long Island region will begin reopening tomorrow, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

The last of the needed contact tracers will finish training today, he said.

“We all have to remain smart,” Cuomo said, reiterating that individual behavior will determine how well or poorly a region handles reopening.

“This whole trajectory is decided by people,” Cuomo said. “Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash, socially distance and wear a mask,” he said, stressing again the importance of wearing a face covering to prevent spread of the virus.

The state’s reopening plan has four phases and Long Island can enter the first phase tomorrow. Each phase allows for the reopening of businesses classified according to risk.

The phases and the businesses in each are as follows:

Phase One: construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Phase Two: Professional Services, Retail, Administrative Support, Real Estate Rental & Leasing

Phase Three: Restaurants and Food Services

Phase Four: Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Education

Businesses must complete a reopening plan, showing how they will meet social distancing and face covering requirements.

NYC will be the last region of the state to remain fully shut down.