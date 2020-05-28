William J. Keller Jr. of Riverhead died at his home on April 23, 2020. He was 72 year old.

He was born on April 18, 1948 in Greenport to William and Elizabeth (Case) Keller. He graduated from Riverhead High School in the class of 1966.

He worked as an information operator with Verizon.

Predeceased by his brother Robert and sister Kathy Moodie, he is survived by his daughter Patricia Keller of Florida and siblings, Ruth Muschamp of Riverhead, Christine Hilliker of Mattituck and James of Vancouver, British Columbia.

A private cremation will be held.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.