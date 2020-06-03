Beatrice P. Butler of Riverhead died on May 6, 2020 at Acaidia Nursing Home. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1922 to Floyd Carter and Pearl Donaldson.

She worked as a teachers aide in the Philadelphia School District in Philadelphia.

She is predeceased by her siblings Robert Carter, Mildred Haliburton and Hazel Handcock. She is survived by her children Joan Hampton, Dorothy (Carl) Harris and Benjamin (Sonja) Butler, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and sister Pearl Davis.

A private disposition has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Family and friends are asked to pay tribute to her on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.