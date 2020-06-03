Esther Zumbo of Jamesport died on May 30, 2020. She was 94 years old.

She was born on June 11, 1925 in New York City to Frank and Mary Dolores Fortunato.

She worked at Young and Rubicam Advertising Agency in the finance department. She served as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Parish-Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck. Her hobbies included crocheting and ballroom dancing.

She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Aveni. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Domenico “Dominic”; by her children, Joan Aveni (Roland Chapdelaine), Mary Beth Rusigno (Anthony), Anne Marie Pierce (Michael) and Joseph Aveni (Joni); by her stepson Paul Zumbo (Bernadette); by her grandchildren, Jacqueline Spencer (Charles), Dan Ruscigno (Jessica), Elizabeth Aveni, Joseph Aveni, Sean Pierce (Britney), Ken Pierce; and by four great-grandchildre.n She is also survived by her sisters, Anna Grasso and Madeline Joy.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. Burial will be private and held at St. Charles Cemetery-Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Amityville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Padre Pio Foundation would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.