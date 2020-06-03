Geraldine Mary Christman of Jamesport died on May 27, 2020. She was 55 years old.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1964 in Tanga, Tanzania to Aileen (O’Gorman) and Kevin McCormack. She attended school at Loreto Covent in Wexford, Ireland and at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Ireland.

She was a self-emplyed dog breeder and ran her company “Christman’s White Goldens.” She was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Geraldine lived in many places throughout her life, including Tanzania, Africa, Wexford, Ireland, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Shelter Island, Southold, New Suffolk, and most recently, Jamesport, where she lived for for the past four years.

“Above everything else, Geraldine loved her family and was a full-time “supermom,” her family said.

Predeceased by her brother James, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael J. Christman, by her children, Michaela, Michael and Nicole; and by her siblings, John McCormack of Washington D.C., Patricia Pushaw of Malibu, California, and Michelle McCormack and Michael McCormack, both of of Wexford, Ireland.

A private family visitation and religious services will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, officiated by Father John Barrett.