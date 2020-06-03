Harry Andrew Hodgins died on May 6, 2020 at his home. He was 85 years old.

He was born on March 29, 1935 in Queens. He played on several minor league baseball teams until he was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean War.

He worked as a photographer for the NYPD and was an inspector for the Northport Police Department.

He then worked for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office where he became the supervisor of the criminal identification department at the correctional facility in Riverhead. He received many commendations during his time at the sheriff’s office. He retired from the department in 1992.

He coached Little League baseball and youth soccer and was active in the PTA.

He was predeceased by his son Michael. He is survived by his wife Theresa (DaBrusco), sons William, Gary Francis and Joseph Anthony, godson Ryan Osborne, grandchildren Jennifer Hodgins Lalewicz, Kevin, Brittany and Morgan and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Friends and family may pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.