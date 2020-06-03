Howard “Howie” E. Lewin of Calverton died on May 20, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 67 years old.

He was born on July 23, 1952 in Riverhead to Ernest Lewin and Pricilla Reeve. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971 and from SUNY Cobelskill in 1973. He was the owner and operator of Lewin Farm.

The family said, “Howie not only loved his family but was also devoted himself to his farm.”

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Darrow) Lewin, children Erick (Amy) and Brian (Katherine), grandchildren Hailey, Jackson, Elizabeth and Jonathan and sister Pamela Sivano.

Interment will be at Baiting Hollow Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.