June J. Donahue of Riverhead died on May 17, 2020. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1929 in Scotland and was adopted by Cnute and Janet (Richardson) Beckman. The family settled in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. After graduating from high school, she attended the Katharine Gibbs School and then worked for Bethlehem Steel in Manhattan.

She met her future husband John T. Donahue, a farmer and native of Calverton, while attending a softball game in Wading River, where her family had a summer bungalow.

June and John were married in 1950 and settled in Riverhead, in a house that John helped build during a winter break from the farm.

Although mostly a homemaker, June enjoyed working part-time at Riverhead Town Hall during tax season. She was a voracious reader and for decades volunteered at the Friends of the Riverhead Free Library Yellow Barn.

June loved to swim in the summer, especially at the Jamesport beach on the Peconic Bay and the Iron Pier beach in Riverhead on the Long Island Sound.

June enjoyed cooking and baking, a skill she picked up from her mother. In summer, June often made her mother’s recipe for peach cake, made with local fruit. She was also an avid gardener and loved to spend as much time as possible tending to her flowers.

More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and children — her family was at the center of her world. She was at her very happiest when everyone gathered for birthdays and holidays and shared a meal, capped with dessert — her favorite part of every dinner. Truly, no meal was complete without at least a cookie afterward.

Predeceased by her husband of 63 years in 2013, she is survived by her children, Joyce (Bill) Sickles, John (Linda), and Jim (Will Feinberg), by two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will held at a later date. Friends and family may pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.