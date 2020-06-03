Lois Lengenfelder of Riverhead died on May 25, 2020 at her home. She was 89 years old.

She was born in on Sept. 4, 1930 in Queens to Lillian and George Martyn. She worked as a real estate agent in Greenport.

She was predeceased by her husband Gustav. She is survived by her children Craig and Geoffrey (Janet) and grandchild Kurt.

Inurnment will be held at East Marion Cemetery and no service is planed at this time. Family and friends are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.