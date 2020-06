Marianne Aksamit of Riverhead died on May 14, 2020 in Acadia Nursing Facility. She was 87 years old.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1932 in Huntington to Harold Noonan and Ana Fin. She was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband John C. Aksamit. She is survived by her son Jon Aksamit.

Disposition took place at Calverton National Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.