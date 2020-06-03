Noel de la Motte of Jamesport died on May 11, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1942 in Jamaica, Queens to Charles and Anna (Koldrick) de la Motte.

She held a master’s degree and worked as a music teacher in Plattsburgh, New York.

She is survived by her brother Charles de la Motte.

Disposition has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. Family and friends may pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.