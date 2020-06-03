Ruth B. Williamson of Riverhead died on May 21, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 93 years old.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1927 in Brooklyn to Frank Schindler and Charlotte Rutenberg.

She was predeceased by her husband James. She is survived by her children Carolyn Semon and Robert and Laura Lee. She is also survived by one grandchild.

Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.