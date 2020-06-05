East End Arts and Peconic Ballet Theatre are teaming up to host a virtual Facebook concert for essential workers on Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
East End Arts music masters musicians and Peconic Ballet Theatre dancers will perform popular songs and dance. To watch the performance, go to the East End Arts Facebook page.
The songs scheduled to be performed include Imagine by John Lennon, Hero by Mariah Carey, Rise Up by Andra Day and Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Yip Harburg in the vocal styling of Jane Monheit.
