Riverhead Town Hall opened its doors to the public today for the first time since March 12, when the supervisor’s emergency declaration shuttered all town buildings and facilities except police headquarters.

The reopening is on a limited basis, with one person at a time allowed access to any department’s office, on a first-come, first-served basis, the town said in statement issued Friday afternoon.

All visitors must check in at the information desk, where they will be required to present identification and submit to a wellness check, the town said.

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering. One will be issued if needed, according to the statement.

Only one person at a time will be allowed entry to the lobby.

The building and planning department also reopened today on a limited basis. All visitors to the building and planning department will be limited to the lobby of the building and planning department building and appointments will be coordinated by the desk officer at town hall.

The recreation department office at Stotzky Park is open for walk-up service only.

Southampton Town Hall also reopened its doors today, also on a limited basis. Public access hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Visitors must call for an appointment with the department to be accessed. Town Hall departments will also accommodate conference calls, if business can be effectively conducted in that way.

All visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times and to maintain social distance while waiting to enter town hall and after entering.

Mail and document drop-off is available inside the lobby of Southampton Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4: p.m. weekdays. No appointment will be required, but visitors can expect to wait in line outside the building to gain access. Social distancing markers have been placed both inside and outside town hall.

Southampton Town’s community centers remain closed.