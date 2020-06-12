Richard Allen Kowalski Sr. of Riverhead died on June 3, 2020 at his home. He was 73 years old.

He was born on March 7, 1947 in Greenport to Wanda (Hanko) and Chester Kowalski.

He obtained a GED and worked for Suffolk County Vector Control.

He is survived by his wife Deborah (Sassok) and children Richard Jr., William and Tina.

No funeral service is scheduled at this time. Family and friends are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.