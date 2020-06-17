Arlene R. Bridges of Southold died at her home on June 15, 2020. She was 85 years old.

A private family visitation will be held at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery for family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Arlene’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.