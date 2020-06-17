Bernard Langhorne Sr. of Riverhead died on June 13, 2020 at the Hamptons Center for Rehab. He was 80 years old.

He was born on April 23, 1940 in Cumberland, Virginia to Andrew and Bertha (Goff) Langhorne.

He worked as a laborer for the Local 66. His hobbies included dancing, race cars and working.

He was predeceased by his son Ricky. He is survived by his wife Eloise of Riverhead, children Bernard Jr. of Mastic, Tara Lee of Riverhead, Chris of Powatan, Virginia, and Charles of West Virginia, siblings Sherman, Anna Lee and Tom, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.