Counting is underway of the more than 6,000 ballots received in the Riverhead Central School District election — by far the most votes cast in any school district election in more than 20 years and more than double the average turnout for school elections over the past decade, which saw an average of 2,752 votes cast in school elections from 2010-2019.

The election was held for the first time completely by mail, pursuant to an executive order Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The order required the district to mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in the school district — more than 22,000 people, as of the 2019 official election results.

The two dozen elections inspectors hired by the district began to tally the paper ballots yesterday just after 5 p.m. in the Riverhead High School gym. They counted approximately 2,000 ballots by 9 p.m., according to school board candidate Stephanie Ranghelli, who was at the gym to watch the count.

Counting is scheduled to resume this morning at 9 o’clock. Vote tally as of 9 p.m. Photo: Stephanie Ranghelli/Facebook

On the ballot are a $147.1 million budget proposal, a proposition authorizing the district to spend authorize the district to spend up to $469,470 from the “Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund” to make certain cafeteria improvements at the high school, middle school and Pulaski Street Elementary School. The reserve fund was established by voters in May 2018.

Also on the ballot is a 10-candidate race for three open seats on the school board.

As of 9 p.m. last night, “no” votes slightly edged “yes” votes on the budget — 702 yes, 779 no.

In the trustee election, incumbent Therese Zuhoski led the pack with 600 votes, followed by Virginia Healy (492), incumbent Christopher Dorr (480), Ann Cotten-DeGrasse (433), Angela DeVito (386), Stephanie Ranghelli (321), Yolanda Thompson (303), Greg Fischer (298), Ryan Gregor (265) and Amelia Lantz (216).

Voter turnout in school district elections topped 3,000 only twice since 2010 — in 2010, when 3,650 votes were cast and 2011 when 3,089 voters cast ballots.

Last year, voter participation dipped to its lowest point in more than 20 years, with just 9.8% of registered voters participating.

The school district is live-streaming the count on You Tube using security cameras in the gymnasium. The live stream, which consists of video images without sound, does not provide information about the count or any updates on the tally.