José “Pepe” Acosta of Aquebogue died on June 14, 2020. He was 66 years old.

He was born on June 6, 1954 in Victoria de las Tunas, Cuba to Maria (Gutierrez) and Edilberto Acosta.

He worked as a salesman at P.C. Richards in Riverhead for the past 15 years.

He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Diana, daughter Isabelle of Charleston, South Carolina, mother, and siblings Carlos and Mimi both of North Bergen, New Jersey.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Caren Heacock.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.