Riverhead Central School District was one of a small number of districts statewide that failed to pass a budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

Riverhead’s budget proposal went down by 326 votes out of 6,020 ballots cast — 3,173 no to 2,847 yes — in a historic election conducted by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an executive order signed last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who previously required school district votes to be held by mail, said school districts will be allowed to conduct a revote on or after July 9. The date and process for a revote will be “determined by and subject to a future executive order,” the governor said in Executive Order 202.40, signed June 9.

If the Riverhead budget is put to a revote and fails a second time, or if officials decide to forego a revote, the district will have to operate under a contingency budget of $144.8 million for 2020-2021 instead of the $147.1 million proposed spending plan adopted by the board of education last month.

“We’ll get back together and figure something out and put something up again,” school board member Christopher Dorr said yesterday.

Dorr, first elected to the board in 2013, was one of three successful candidates in a field of 10 competing for three open spots on the board. Dorr and incumbent Therese Zuhoski were re-elected and special education advocate Virginia Healy of Wading River was elected in her first run for elected office.

Healy, like Dorr, expressed disappointment in the budget vote results.

“We’ll have a revote and hopefully we’ll see it pass,” Healy said. “In the meantime, we have to listen to what our voters are saying and work within those constraints,” Healy said. The board’s newest member takes office July 1.

Yesterday afternoon, while the manual tally of votes was still going on, the district clerk sent out a notice of a special to take place today at noon. The meeting will be held remotely by video conference and may be viewed here: https://youtu.be/lYIKpj208po.

The agenda for today’s meeting consists of two items: the acceptance of the vote results and a vote on the tenure appointment of the director of English as a New Language, Denise Stevenson, effective Sept. 20. Stevenson’s tenure appointment was rejected by the board in a 4-3 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. It was one of 37 tenure appointments on the board’s agenda and the only one that was not approved.

With 117 out of 124 Long Island school districts reporting results, only three districts, including Riverhead, saw voters reject proposed budgets, according to Newsday. Voters in Uniondale and Valley Stream 13 also turned down budgets, while four districts — Amityville, Connetquot, Massapequa and North Merrick — had not yet reported results as of 9:30 last night, according to the paper.

New York State United Teachers, the statewide teachers union, said yesterday its preliminary analysis showed 99% of New York’s school budgets won voter approval this year.

“NYSUT reviewed 388 school budget votes and found that 383 passed. Just five were defeated,” the union said.

Until this year, Riverhead voters had approved every annual budget put to a vote since 2006, when a $93.4 million budget failed by just 91 votes, 1,667 no to 1,576 yes.

Voter participation in this year’s all-mail election, in which every registered voter was sent a paper ballot and postage-paid return envelope, surged to a level more than twice the average voter turnout in Riverhead school elections during the past decade.