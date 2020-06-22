Irene Marshall of Mastic Beach, formerly of Riverhead, died on June 17, 2020 at Westhampton Care Center. She was 94 years old.

She was born on June 22, 1925 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Bill L. Duff and Murda Rich.

She worked as a housekeeper at Salem County Courts in New Jersey. She was a member of Open Arms Church in New Jersey. Her hobbies included fishing, cooking, singing, reading the Bible and helping others.

She is predeceased by her husband James and daughter Cynthia. She is survived by her children Minnie Walker of Virginia, Doris Sanders-Dacus of Riverhead, Helen Louise Boggs of Mastic Beach, Cressie Blakes of Riverhead, Deborah Collins of Florida, David of Washington and Felicia Pehlivan of Washington, siblings Gertrude Jones of Westhampton, Jean Brown of Virginia and Bill Duff of Florida, 28 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home and interment at Riverhead Cemetery.