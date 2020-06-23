Audrey R. Bartlette of Riverhead died on June 22, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

She was born on March 18, 1943 in Virginia to Moses and Queen (Hobson) Taylor.

She worked as an assembler at Hazeltine. Her hobbies included bingo, daily numbers and bowling in a local league.

She was predeceased by her husband Russell. She is survived by her daughter Sharon of Middle Island, sister Shirley Winslow of Riverhead and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.