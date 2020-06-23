Harvey Allen Feit of Riverhead died on June 20, 2020. He was 77 years old.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1943 to Benny Horatio Feit and Rose Dorathy Garonzik.

He worked as a professor at Suffolk County Community College.

He was survived by his wife Deborah Becker, children Matthew, Jonathan and Leor, stepchildren Miranda and Allyson and six grandchildren.

