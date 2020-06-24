Free to-go breakfasts and lunches will be distributed to kids under age 19 at Riverhead High School and Phillips Avenue Elementary School this summer.

The distribution will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. beginning Monday, June 29 and continuing Monday through Friday all summer, except Friday, July 3.

Participants can pick up their bagged, to-go meals at the high school cafeteria entrance (door 27) or at the Phillips Avenue cafeteria entrance (door 18 at the side lot loop).

Meals will be provided to anyone under age 19. No ID is required.

The Riverhead Central School District is hosting this food service program at no cost to taxpayers, the district said in a press release. It is federally funded and state-administered.