Peconic Bay Medical Center is hosting a Facebook Live event about joint replacement on Thursday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m.
Join Peconic Bay Medical Center’s medical director Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Eugene Krauss, a leading authority on orthopedic joint replacement, as they explore the benefits of advanced surgical procedure.
They will discuss safety precautions and recovery strategies and they will answer your questions about whether joint replacement might be a solution for you or someone you care about.
Click here to access online event.
