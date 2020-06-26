Barbara J. Marczewki of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died on June 24, 2020. She was 68 years old.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1951 to Mitchell Pekunka and Anna Mysliborski. She graduated from Greenport High School and received her degree from SUNY Cobleskill.

She was a member with the Greenport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and served as treasurer for many years. Her hobbies included playing darts on the triangle yacht club team, the Yankees, Disney and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Macy, children Clint (Stephanie), Dawn (Tom) Cockerill, grandchildren Dahlia, Trevor and Brett, sister Sandra (Thomas) Rinehart and brother Michael Pekunka.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.