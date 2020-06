Terry Lee Edwards, former Riverhead resident, died in Cebu, Philippines on June 25, 2020. He was 60 years old.

He graduated from Riverhead High School.

He was predeceased by his father Robert Edwards Jr. He is survived by his children, Joshua, Timothy and Rebecca, by his mother Marcy (Aschenbach) Edwards of Inverness, Florida and Baiting Hollow, his brother Robert Edwards (Nancy) of Center Moriches, and sister Marcy Pace (Gerald) of Citrus Springs, Florida.