Richard R. Prieto died on June 28, 2020 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. He was 88 years old.

He was born on March 23, 1932 in Manhattan to Ada and José Prieto. He would go to Southold in the summer with his family.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954. After his military service, he began his career in the printing industry and opened his own business, Nation Printing.

He was a former member of the North Fork Country Club. His hobbies included playing golf and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores, sons Richard Jr. (Julia) of Southold and Andrew of Westbury, five grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.