Elaine E. Cuddy of Mattituck died at home on June 29, 2020 after an extended illness. She was 82 years old.

She was born in Floral Park on Feb. 3, 1938, the daughter of

Madeline (Berry) and George O’Brien. She grew up in Merrick.

She, her husband and three sons moved to Mattituck in 1969.

She held two master’s degrees and was a high school biology and chemistry teacher, initially in Ithaca, New York and then at Southold High School. She became head of the Southold Science Department, although she was the only woman in that department. Her students recognized her as an extraordinary teacher and dedicated the yearbook to her.

Elaine suffered from severe arthritis most of her adult life, yet, in addition to teaching, she raised her three sons. She was an educator and assured her sons were college graduates, but was most proud that her four granddaughters will all receive college degrees.

After retiring, Elaine resumed her passion for flowers and gardens, which were evident at her residence. When circumstances permitted, she enjoyed traveling and social gatherings with close friends.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles, her three sons, Paul (Denise), Keith (Rose), and Michael, by four granddaughters, Shannon, Megan, Kelly and Erin; and by her sister Gail Brick. She was predeceased by two brothers. Elaine and her family would be grateful to have trees planted in her honor and memory.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.