Individuals or families that have endured financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance from the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk Inc.

The EOC of Suffolk received federal funds of $1.7 million to assist Suffolk County residents that have lost their job, became temporarily unemployed or face other financial hardships. To apply for the program visit the EOC of Suffolk website and complete the required forms.

Applicants may apply to receive some of the money and may include expenses such as food, funeral costs, rental expenses, broker fees, utility expenses, medical expenses, retraining expenses, clothing, bedding, toiletries and other expenses.

“The coronavirus pandemic has triggered the most damaging economic crisis America has faced in some 80 years,” said Adrian Fassett, CEO of EOC of Suffolk. “During this difficult period, these federal funds will help our organization fulfill our mission of promoting the economic self-sufficiency of Suffolk County residents.”

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act– CARES Act– that was signed into law on March 27. The CARES Act provided $41 billion in funding to supplement the nationwide Community Services Block Grant program.

The financial eligibility for this assistance does not factor in an applicants supplemental unemployment payments, stimulus payments or other relief funding.