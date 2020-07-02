Gustav “Gus” Hegner of Jamesport died at his home on June 30, 2020. He was 85 years old.

He was born in Germany on Jan. 31, 1935. He was a member of the Jamesport Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine (Mulhand).

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home and a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Closing prayer will be held on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m. the funeral home. Burial will he held at 11 a.m. at the Jamesport Cemetery.