Jean M. Konkel of Mattituck died on June 24, 2020. She was 93 years old.

She was born on June 13, 1927 in Freeport to Jennie (White) and Stephen Carroll Carpenter.

She was a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She was a stay-at-home mom.

She was predeceased by her husband William Sr. and daughter Jayne Blydenburgh. She is survived by her sons William Jr. of Dix Hills and Thomas of Navarre, Florida, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by interment at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.