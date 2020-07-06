Since Riverhead Town Hall remains open to the public only on a limited basis, tomorrow’s town board and CDA meetings will be held without in-person public attendance.

Public comment and/or questions can made via Zoom online here.

The Zoom meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-929-205 6099.

Tomorrow’s meeting ID is 86450282191 and the meeting password is 502276.

The meetings begin at 2 p.m. tomorrow and will be live-streamed on the Town of Riverhead website (click here for video page) and will be broadcast live on the government access channel 22 (for Optimum cable subscribers).

First up is a special meeting of the Riverhead Community Development Agency. The town board members sit as members of the governing body of the CDA. On the CDA agenda is a resolution setting a July 21 public hearing on the potential purchase of 117 East Main Street and 121 East Main Street and an option on 127 East Main Street. See prior story.

At the conclusion of the CDA meeting the town board meeting will be convened.

On tomorrow’s agenda are two public hearings. First, a hearing on the distribution of an anticipated $163,000 in special supplemental allocations to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID 19 outbreak. These allocations were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Next is a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Riverhead Town Zoning Code to prohibit the take-off or landing of helicopters, sea plans and amphibious aircraft on any land or waters within the Town of Riverhead. Exempt are airfields owned by the Town of Riverhead or the Riverhead Community Development Agency, emergency service aircraft and aircraft used in agricultural production. A proposal to amend this section of the town code was previously aired at a public hearing in October. See prior story.

Final agendas for tomorrow’s meetings, including resolutions, will be published on the town’s website and will be available here.

Any problems or issues getting to the Town Board and Community Development Agency meetings via Zoom, either by telephone or online should be directed to (631) 727-3200 ext. 65.