East End Arts will host a bi-weekly talent show on Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. entitled “Music of the Beatles.”
Performers — ages 8 to 18 — will perform a Beatles song during a Zoom concert.
Interested participants may submit an application and a parent release form. If accepted, an email will be sent with the link to the Zoom call.
If not accepted, the applicant will placed on the wait list for the next show scheduled for July 24.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.