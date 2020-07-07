East End Arts will host a bi-weekly talent show on Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. entitled “Music of the Beatles.”

Performers — ages 8 to 18 — will perform a Beatles song during a Zoom concert.

Interested participants may submit an application and a parent release form. If accepted, an email will be sent with the link to the Zoom call.

If not accepted, the applicant will placed on the wait list for the next show scheduled for July 24.