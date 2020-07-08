Dora M. Moore of Riverhead died on July 5, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 51 years old.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1969 in Riverhead to Jerry and Dora (Trent) Moore. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

She worked as a health care aide.

She was predeceased by her father. She is survived by her mother of Riverhead, husband David Wilson of East Hampton, children Lawrence of Riverhead, Myia Baker of Riverhead and Destinee Baker of Riverhead, siblings Willie and Latish and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. The cremation will be private.