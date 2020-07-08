Jadwiga Bogdziun of Riverhead died on July 6, 2020 at the Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 84 years old.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1936 in Poland to Jozef and Jozefa (Mitukiewicz) Bogdziun.

She worked as a seamstress at Southampton Laundry. She was a member of the St. Isidore Church and sang in the choir.

She was predeceased by her sister. She is survived by family members in Poland.

Interment will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m. at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.