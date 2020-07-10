Sabrina J. Brown of Riverhead died on July 1, 2020 at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. She was 39 years old.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1981 in Southampton to Earnest Cutler and Annette Brown.

Her hobbies included music, dancing and cooking.

She is survived by her parents, siblings Terell Latney, Lotoya Latney, Tammy Foster, Tyrone, Kitory Cutler, Angela Cutler and five step-brothers.

The cremation will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.