Tropical Storm Fay, packing winds of up to 50 mph, is currently located just east of the southern Delmarva Peninsula and moving north along the coast at about 10 mp. Fay is expected to make landfall near the New York City area tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the East End and the rest of Long Island and the metro New York region.

There will be locally heavy rainfall, the potential for flash flooding, and dangerous surf conditions today into tonight, the weather service said in a statement.

The NWS local forecast says showers are likely today with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with east winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain is 90%.

Tonight, tropical storm conditions are expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in the evening. It will be humid with temperatures holding steady in the low 70s. The forecast is calling for southeast winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 90%.

There is a chance of isolated tornadoes with this system, according to the weather service.

Life-threatening rip currents are likely off the Atlantic coast, with beach flooding and localized dune erosion along the beachfront during the times of high tide Friday through

Saturday.

A flash flood watch is in effect through tonight. Localized minor flooding, inundation of a foot or less, in vulnerable coastal and shoreline areas during times of high tide this afternoon.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

The National Weather Service issued the following advice:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and

property in accordance with your emergency plan. Make sure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high winds, such as near large trees, a mobile home, upper floors of a high rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.

Monitor http://weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New York at about 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.