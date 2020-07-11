Barbara J. Kobielski of Jamesport died on July 10, 2020 at her home. She was 74 years old.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1946 in Poland to Zygmund and Kazimiera Leoniak.

She worked as a financial secretary at Suffolk County National Bank for 35 years and as a waitress at the Polish Hall in Riverhead.

She was a member of the Saint Isidore Polish Choir and Altar Rosary Society and the Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included cooking, canning and pickling.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent. She is survived by her children Halina of Coram, Diane of Middle Island and Teresa Zilnicki of Riverhead, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church and interment will be held at Saint Isidore Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to East End Dialysis.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.