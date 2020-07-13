New coronavirus infections in New York are holding steady at about 1% of the people tested, with about 65,000 people tested daily in the past week. New York reported 677 new cases yesterday.

Hospitalizations dropped to below 800 for the first time since March 18, with 799 people hospitalized yesterday; 177 of those patients in ICU beds. At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in New York this spring, there were more than 18,800 people hospitalized and more than 5,200 in ICU beds.

In Suffolk, there were 40 people in the hospital for COVID-19, with 14 in ICU. There were two new hospital admissions and 13 people discharged from hospitals.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk yesterday; the death toll in Suffolk remains at 2,039, with 828 of those deaths (40.6%) in long-term care facilities.

There were 750 confirmed COVID cases in the Town of Riverhead as of July 11, according to the Suffolk County health department.

By local hamlet, the breakdown of confirmed cases is as follows, as of July 11, according to Suffolk County :

Riverhead 450

Flanders 185

Calverton 122

Wading River 105

Aquebogue 30

Jamesport 14

Northville 14

Baiting Hollow 13

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday New York is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID cases in upstate Rensselaer County. A number of cases are thought to be linked to several people who tested positive after traveling back to New York from Georgia, Cuomo said. They are in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing, the governor said.

Cuomo also said state officials are watching “alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate.”

New infections and hospitalizations are climbing in many states, with three states — Florida, California and Texas — reporting more than 5,000 new cases yesterday. Florida, which reported 15,300 new cases yesterday, also reported 7,542 people hospitalized for COVID. Texas, which reported 8,196 new cases yesterday, reported 10,410 hospitalizations. California, which reported 8,460 new cases yesterday, said there were 7,854 people hospitalized in the state.

Eight other states reported 1,001 to 5,000 new cases yesterday. New York is one of 14 states reporting between 501 and 1,000 new cases. Twenty-five states plus the District of Columbia reported fewer than 500 cases yesterday.

There are currently more than 3.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with 135,205 reported coronavirus deaths and 52,578 people currently hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project database. A total of 40.3 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the U.S. Just under 37 million were negative.

The rate of transmission, or Rt, has also been climbing across the United States. Rt is the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly. When Rt is below 1.0, the virus will stop spreading. An Rt value above 1.0 and a high number of cases suggests a widespread and rapidly spreading viral outbreak.

The three states leading the country in new cases yesterday all had Rt values well over 1.0: Florida, with 15,300 new cases has an Rt of 1.15; California, with 8,460 new cases has an Rt of 1.13; Texas, with 8,196 new cases has an Rt of 1.15.

“What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines,” Cuomo said in a statement yesterday.

When New York began its phased reopening on May 15, it reported 2,762 new cases and had an Rt of .73. The daily number of new cases has steadily declined, but New York’s Rt value has steadily climbed since May 15. The state’s Rt value went above 1.0 for the first time since March on June 11 and in the past month New York’s Rt has inched upward to 1.05.

A state of emergency remains in effect in New York. By executive order of the governor, New Yorkers are required to wear face coverings when they are out in public. Public-facing employees are also required to wear face coverings, which must be provided by their employers. Occupancy of stores, restaurants, offices and public spaces is restricted to 50% of their established maximum occupancy. Certain businesses — including theaters, gyms, bowling alleys, casinos and game rooms — remain closed, while other business activities remain restricted.

Most Riverhead Town buildings and offices are open on a limited basis. The town water district, sewer district, highway department and municipal garage remain closed to the public.

The hockey rink at Stotzky Park remains closed. Basketball courts and concessions also remain closed.

Beaches, playgrounds, dog parks, beaches, bathrooms and most other town recreational facilities are open, subject to face coverings and social distance requirements, pursuant to the latest emergency declaration by Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, which took effect on Saturday.

Baseball, softball and soccer fields have reopened, as has the skate park. “Low-risk” activity is permitted, but “competitive tournaments of multiple games, meets, matches or scrimmages requiring travel are prohibited.”