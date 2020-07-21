A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 Riverhead Central School District budget will take place during tonight’s school board meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s meeting will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. It can we viewed on the school district’s YouTube channel at this link provided by the district clerk.

Members of the public who want to comment for the record at this public hearing should submit their comments using this link.

The budget hearing is the second hearing on the district’s proposed $147.1 million operating budget, which is scheduled for a second vote on July 28 following its rejection last month by district voters. The board of education subsequently adopted a $144.8 million contingent budget and scheduled a revote on the budget it originally proposed.

The proposed budget allocates $85.1 million to instruction and administration, $31.3 million to benefits and debt service, $13.6 million to general support and $7.4 million to transportation. See the district’s full budget presentation here.

The July 28 revote date was established by executive order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor directed that voting take place in person as well as by absentee ballot. In light of the COVID crisis, any voter who requests an absentee ballot must be provided with one by the district. The application for an absentee ballot can be downloaded here. It can be hand-delivered to the district office until July 27 to receive an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot itself must be received by the district office by 5 p.m. on July 28.