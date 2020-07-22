Joseph DiGregorio of Lake Ronkonkoma, formerly of Calverton, died July 21, 2020. He was 90 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on July 10, 1930, he was the son of Michel and Ninfa (Capella) DiGregorio.

He graduated from George Washington Technical High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.

He worked as an engineer at Pall Corp. in Glen Cove. He was a past member of Riverhead Moose Lodge. He was a Yankees fan and enjoyed history, bingo and bocce.

He was predeceased by his wife Marion in 2018. He is survived by his children, Linda Kuebler of East Patchogue and Robert DiGregorio if Garden City Park, and by four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m. at St Isidore Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Long Island or the Wounded Warriors project.