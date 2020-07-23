Time is running out to permanently “take Plum Island off the auction block.”

That was the message of the environmental advocates and elected officials who came together yesterday to urge the repeal of a 2008 law directing the sale of the island to the highest bidder.

The 840-acre island, located off the tip of Orient Point, where two national estuaries meet, “provides habitat for over 100 plant and animal species of conservation concern, including federal-trust species and migratory birds,” according to “Envision Plum Island,” a report released yesterday by Save the Sound and The Nature Conservancy-New York.

The island’s “distinctive human and natural history extend far back before European settlement,” and the island is the site of Fort Terry, a military installation established in 1897 and used until the end of World War II.

The report recommends sanctuary areas for wildlife and visitors; preservation of the historic fort with guided tours; a small educational center on the island’s east side; and a research facility on the west.

Advocates and federal, state and local elected officials are urging immediate action by Congress and New York State to ensure that the island remains in public ownership. The island since 1954 has been the site of a federal animal disease research facility. It came under ownership and control of the Department of Homeland Security in 2003. DHS determined that a new state-of-the-art facility was needed to fill an “infrastructure gap” to combat bio- and agro-terrorism and in 2006 began considering sites for replacement of the Plum Island facility.

A Department of Homeland Security 2009 appropriations bill passed in September 2008 requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to “liquidate the Plum Island asset” through a public sale of all real and personal property owned by the federal government there, if DHS determined that a new bio-defense facility should be located elsewhere.

That mandate was “an aberration,” N.Y. State Assembly Member Steve Englebright said yesterday. “Let’s move toward restoring the traditional process for surplus property: offer it first to local or state government. I believe the state would be interested,” he said. “Two national estuaries are at stake.”

After the 2009 appropriations act, DHS selected a site in Manhattan, Kansas for a new, state-of-the-art biosafety level four facility, the construction of which is currently being completed. DHS projects the full transition from Plum Island to take place in 2023.

New York and Connecticut lawmakers have again introduced bills in both chambers of Congress (S. 519 and H.R. 1578) to repeal the provision of the 2009 appropriations bill mandating the sale. The 2021 DHS appropriations bill (H.R. 7669), which may be voted on as early as next week, also contains a repealer. Aerial photo of Plum Island displayed at Rep. Lee Zeldin’s press conference July 8, 2016 at which he announced legislation to halt the outright sale of the island.

“We have gotten five bills passed through the House since I got there in 2015,” Rep. Lee Zeldin said yesterday. “We have to make sure this gets across the finish line.” Currently, the sale is suspended for fiscal year 2020, he said. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

“We need to do everything possible to preserve Plum Island,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said. “It would be a mistake to sell Plum Island to a developer who would rip apart the 840 acres of habitat that hosts great beauty and many endangered species.” Schumer is a cosponsor of the Senate bill, sponsored by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal to repeal the mandate to sell the site.

Louise Harrison of Save the Sound encouraged residents to visit preserveplumisalnd.org for links to send messages to members of Congress and to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for support to “take plum island off the auction block.”

The island’s research facilities can be repurposed for new fields of research, while habitat supporting wildlife, including threatened and endangered species, is preserved and the island’s historic resources, including the Plum Island lighthouse and Fort Terry structures, are conserved. There would also be controlled public access to the island for passive recreation and educational purposes.

The new report, which spells the groups’ goals and the action steps they advocate are also available on the website.