Wesley Bullock of Riverhead died on July 22, 2020 at Westhampton Care Center. He was 72 years old.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1947 in Port Jefferson to Richard Jr. and Mary Frances (Mason) Bullock. He graduated from Longwood High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971.

He worked as a carpenter and was a part of Eastern Farm and Westhampton Lions Club. His hobbies included golfing and racing.

He is survived by his wife Ava of Riverhead, children Jeannell Jefferson of Riverhead, Adam of New Jersey and Lance of Westhampton, siblings Charles, Carol Galloway, Janice, Beverly Brown, Alvin, Lawrence, Joe, Pam Turner, Yvonne Michaels and Tracy Morning and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. and interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.