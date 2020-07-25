Janet M. Jerome of Mattituck died on July 23, 2020 at the Kanas Center. She was 54 years old.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1965 in Augusta, Georgia to John and Margaret (Condzella) Dudek. She graduated from Mattituck High School in 1983.

She worked as a claims adjuster at Lupton and Luce in Riverhead for 14 years. Her hobbies included music, casino trips and travel.

Predeceased by her father in 2004, she is survived by her mother Margaret Dudek of Cutchogue, by her husband of 29 years, John Jerome of Mattituck, and by her sister Mary Lou Araneo of Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 28 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Kait’s Angels.